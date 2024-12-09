videoDetails

Haiku: Indu & Sukumar’s Dream Home | Fables of Facades | Chennai

| Updated: Dec 09, 2024, 06:20 PM IST

In this episode of 'Fables of Facades -- Conversations by the Window,' architects Indu and Sukumar invite us into Haiku, where every corner tells their story. Experience how this talented couple brings their design dreams to life, creating a space that nurtures their family bonds and professional growth, adorned with Fenesta Windows & Doors. Catch more inspiring stories of architectural brilliance on our YouTube channel. @Fenestawindows