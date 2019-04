5W1H: Rajnath Singh vs Poonam Sinha in Lucknow

On the day when Home Minister Rajnath Singh filed his nomination from Lucknow for the Lok Sabha election, the Samajwadi Party has decided to nominate Poonam Sinha, wife of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, from the all-important seat. Watch this video to know more.