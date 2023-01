videoDetails

74th Republic Day: IAF Demonstrates its strength at Kartavya Path

| Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

India is celebrating 74th Republic Day. Various tableaux depicting the Indian are being taken out on Kartavya Path. Apart from this, Indian Air Force is also demonstrating power through Rafale and fighter jets. Watch visuals of Victory formation of IL-38 SD, AN-32 aircraft.