A huge consignment of drugs has been caught in Mumbai

A huge consignment of drugs has been caught in Mumbai. The cost of 703 kg MD drugs is being told as 1400 crores in rupees. In this action, 5 drug peddlers have also been arrested.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

