Aam Aadmi Party's Satyagraha at Rajghat

Amidst the ongoing tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP over the liquor policy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his leaders has reached Rajghat for the Satyagraha.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 03:06 PM IST

