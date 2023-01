videoDetails

AAP files petition in Supreme Court regarding Delhi MCD Mayor Election

| Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party has taken a big step over Mayor election of Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party has filed a petition in Supreme Court regarding the Delhi MCD Mayor election. In this petition, AAP has demanded that the mayor should be made and the elder people should not be allowed to vote. AAP has made a big allegation on BJP that they are forcibly sitting on the chair of MCD.