Taal Thok Ke: Mallikarjun Kharge compares BJP-RSS to poison

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 18, 2024, 07:44 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: The Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on November 20 and the results will be declared on 23, but before that, on the last day of election campaign, the verbal war between the leaders continued. Sharp statements were fired at each other. Kharge not only called BJP RSS the most dangerous in the country but also called them poisonous snakes. Rahul Gandhi also opened his political safe and launched a new version of the slogan 'Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain'. He took out 2 posters from the safe. One poster was targeting Adani and PM Modi. The other poster had a map of Dharavi. Rahul Gandhi gave the slogan 'Modi Adani are one, only then Dharavi project is safe'. BJP also did not delay in answering and retorted with 'Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain', Rahul Gandhi is fake. When Rahul started the front, how could Uddhav stay behind. His rivalry with Fadnavis is going on, so he retorted to the slogan 'Batenge to Katenge' by saying that if anyone casts an eye on Mumbai, we will cut him. That is, the talk that started with 'Batenge to Katenge' before the Maharashtra elections has now reached 'Katenge'.