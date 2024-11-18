Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2821725https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/taal-thok-ke-mallikarjun-kharge-compares-bjp-rss-to-poison-2821725.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Mallikarjun Kharge compares BJP-RSS to poison

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 18, 2024, 07:44 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: The Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on November 20 and the results will be declared on 23, but before that, on the last day of election campaign, the verbal war between the leaders continued. Sharp statements were fired at each other. Kharge not only called BJP RSS the most dangerous in the country but also called them poisonous snakes. Rahul Gandhi also opened his political safe and launched a new version of the slogan 'Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain'. He took out 2 posters from the safe. One poster was targeting Adani and PM Modi. The other poster had a map of Dharavi. Rahul Gandhi gave the slogan 'Modi Adani are one, only then Dharavi project is safe'. BJP also did not delay in answering and retorted with 'Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain', Rahul Gandhi is fake. When Rahul started the front, how could Uddhav stay behind. His rivalry with Fadnavis is going on, so he retorted to the slogan 'Batenge to Katenge' by saying that if anyone casts an eye on Mumbai, we will cut him. That is, the talk that started with 'Batenge to Katenge' before the Maharashtra elections has now reached 'Katenge'.

All Videos

Badhir News: Shah in action on Manipur issue!
Play Icon03:50
Badhir News: Shah in action on Manipur issue!
Mystery Behind Khuneshwar Mahadev Temple
Play Icon12:48
Mystery Behind Khuneshwar Mahadev Temple
Maharashtra Election 2024 Update: Election Dictionary of Maharashtra!
Play Icon13:15
Maharashtra Election 2024 Update: Election Dictionary of Maharashtra!
Mohan Yadav makes huge announcement on Geeta Jayanti
Play Icon02:32
Mohan Yadav makes huge announcement on Geeta Jayanti
Situation out of control in Delhi due to pollution
Play Icon15:23
 Situation out of control in Delhi due to pollution

Trending Videos

Badhir News: Shah in action on Manipur issue!
play icon3:50
Badhir News: Shah in action on Manipur issue!
Mystery Behind Khuneshwar Mahadev Temple
play icon12:48
Mystery Behind Khuneshwar Mahadev Temple
Maharashtra Election 2024 Update: Election Dictionary of Maharashtra!
play icon13:15
Maharashtra Election 2024 Update: Election Dictionary of Maharashtra!
Mohan Yadav makes huge announcement on Geeta Jayanti
play icon2:32
Mohan Yadav makes huge announcement on Geeta Jayanti
Situation out of control in Delhi due to pollution
play icon15:23
Situation out of control in Delhi due to pollution
NEWS ON ONE CLICK