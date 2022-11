Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Amit Shah makes big claim on Gujarat elections

| Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 10:26 PM IST

In an exclusive conversation with Zee News, Home Minister Amit Shah has made a big claim regarding the Gujarat elections. Amit Shah has said that BJP will again form the government in Gujarat with full majority. Along with this, on Kharge's statement, he said that Sonia has started a culture of profanity.