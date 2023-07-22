trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638782
Accused of Manipur incident appeared in court, remand for 11 days

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
Manipur Viral Video: A gruesome video went viral from Manipur burning in the fire of ethnic violence. In the viral video, two girls were seen being paraded naked by the mob. In this case, the accused were presented in the court.
