Adani Group Share Fall: Uproar in Parliament over Hindenburg's Report

| Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

Hindenburg had issued a report regarding continuous falling share of Adani Group. In this report many allegations were leveled against Adani Group. The opposition is creating ruckus in Parliament unitedly regarding this. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has demanded a discussion on the scam.