Aero India 2023: PM Modi inaugurates 14th edition of Aero India Show in Bengaluru

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

PM Modi inaugurated 14th edition of Aero India Show at Yelahanka in Bengaluru today. After inauguration, PM Modi said, 'Our target is to increase the exports in the defense sector from 1.5 billion to 5 billion dollars from 2024 to 2025'.