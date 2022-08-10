NewsVideos

After PM Modi, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey targets Congress

PM Modi has once again attacked the Congress. He has said that those who believe in black magic will never be able to win the trust of the people again. So while talking to Zee News, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey has targeted the Congress and said that they have lost their senses after the raid.

|Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 08:02 PM IST
