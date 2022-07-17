Agenda India Ka : Cloud burst wreaks havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rain continues to wreak havoc in different parts of the country. But now the concern has increased even more due to the incidents of cloudburst. Because after a cloudburst, the water fills up so fast that all the escape routes are closed. The states of both Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are in the grip of rain and floods.

| Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 10:57 PM IST

