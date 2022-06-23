Agenda India Ka: Maharashtra Crisis - Suspense over collapse of Maharashtra Government continues
What is happening in Maharashtra politics could hardly have been imagined. The suspense remains on whether the Uddhav government will survive or go. Eknath Shinde claims that the number of leaders present with him is increasing.
