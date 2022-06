Agenda India Ka : Owaisi upset with action taken against recent riots

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi is very angry with the action taken against the recent riots. He raised questions on the action of bulldozers in his rally in Gujarat. Owaisi said that bulldozers run at Afreen's house but not Ajay's house. Watch the big news of the day in detail in 'Agenda India Ka'.