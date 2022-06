Agnipath Protest: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav urges to stop violence

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has given a big statement on the ongoing protests across the country against the Agnipath scheme Protest. He has appealed to the students not to damage the trains.

| Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 06:56 PM IST

