Agnipath Protest Update: 16 Congress workers detained

Delhi Police and RPF have detained 16 Congress workers protesting against the Agnipath scheme. Congress workers were trying to stop the train at Delhi's Shivaji Bridge and Tilak Bridge railway stations, after which they have been detained.

| Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 03:36 PM IST

Delhi Police and RPF have detained 16 Congress workers protesting against the Agnipath scheme. Congress workers were trying to stop the train at Delhi's Shivaji Bridge and Tilak Bridge railway stations, after which they have been detained.