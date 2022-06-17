NewsVideos

Agnipath Scheme Protest: Ministry of Defense increased the age limit

In view of the fierce performance of the youth, the government has increased the upper age limit in army recruitment. For this year, instead of 21, the youth will be able to apply under the Agneepath scheme up to 23 years.

