videoDetails

Agra Clerics Appeal To Muslim Community To Stay Away From Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastri's Programme

| Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

Bageshwar Dham Baba Dhirendra Shastri has came on the target of clerics of Agra. They appealed to Muslim community to stay away from programs of Bageshwar Baba. Watch big news of the day in just one minute.