Ahsanullah arrested along with Gauhar Chishti

Gauhar Chishti and Ahsanullah were arrested from Hyderabad in connection with the inflammatory speech. The connection of Ahsanullah and Gauhar Chishti is coming to the fore and according to the information received, Ahsanullah used to post the photo of Sarwar, which also has Munawar and Gauhar Chishti.

|Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 05:24 PM IST
Gauhar Chishti and Ahsanullah were arrested from Hyderabad in connection with the inflammatory speech. The connection of Ahsanullah and Gauhar Chishti is coming to the fore and according to the information received, Ahsanullah used to post the photo of Sarwar, which also has Munawar and Gauhar Chishti.

