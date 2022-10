AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made a big remark on India-Pakistan

| Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made a big remark on India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Match. Taking a jibe at the Centre's decision, he said, "If there is so much problem with Pakistan then why is match taking place between the two".