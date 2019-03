Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has been handed over to us

Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor at Attari-Wagah border: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has been handed over to us. He will now be taken for a detailed medical checkup because he had to eject from an aircraft. IAF is happy to have him back.