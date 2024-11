videoDetails

Rajneeti: China’s Connection to Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 30, 2024, 03:32 AM IST

Shocking evidence links China’s support to radicals targeting Hindus in Bangladesh. The leader of the Jamaat group, accused of violence, is on a red-carpet visit to China. Is China playing a new game against India through Bangladesh? Watch the report for details.