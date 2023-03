videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav's big statement before meeting Mamata Banerjee

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 06:51 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav in West Bengal: The National President of Samajwadi Party has arrived in West Bengal to participate in the executive meeting of SP. Where he said before meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that he will have to compete with BJP like Didi.