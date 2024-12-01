Advertisement
Top Headlines: Watch Top 50 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 01, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Maharashtra New CM Update: Formula of new government decided in Mahayuti. BJP will be the CM in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena and NCP will get the post of Deputy CM. Ajit Pawar gave the information. Swearing-in ceremony of CM post in Maharashtra on 5 December. Swearing-in ceremony will be held in Azad Maidan... PM Modi will also attend the program. Maharashtra's acting CM Eknath Shinde's health deteriorated. Team of doctors reached home for checkup. Shinde is in his village in Satara.

