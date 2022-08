Al-Qaeda Connection: Police arrested two suspects from Barpeta in Assam

Police have arrested two suspects from Barpeta in Assam. It is being told that they have connections with the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda. The police is investigating the matter

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 04:43 PM IST

