Al-Zawahiri killed: Al Zawahiri had a bounty of Rs 2 billion on his head

The US has claimed that al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri has been killed. Biden said al-Zawahiri died in a CIA drone attack.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 09:46 AM IST

The US has claimed that al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri has been killed. Biden said al-Zawahiri died in a CIA drone attack.