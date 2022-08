Al-Zawahiri killed: Lessons for India in Zawahiri's death

The US has claimed that al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri has been killed. Biden said al-Zawahiri died in a CIA drone attack. However, in this action of America, many lessons are hidden for India as well.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

