Alert issued in Delhi before Pakistan's conspiracy

Intelligence agencies have issued an alert of attack in Delhi on the occasion of August 15. According to the alert, Pakistan's ISI can carry out the attack through Khalistani terrorists.

| Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 04:26 PM IST

