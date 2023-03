videoDetails

Allegations of cheating on officials in NET exam center

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

In Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, the students who came to appear for the NET exam have created a ruckus. Officials have been accused of cheating in the NET exam center. After which the angry students have raised a hue and cry.