America Facing Difficulties due to heavy snowstorm, 4400 Flights Cancelled

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

America is facing the brunt of the weather due to the cold wave. America's Snow Storm has increased the problems of people. About 4400 flights have been suspended due to heavy snowfall. Know in detail what is the current weather condition of America.