Amit Shah to participate in Kol Tribal Program in Madhya Pradesh's Satna

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a tour of Madhya Pradesh today. During this, he will participate in the program of Kol Samaj organized in Satna. Watch 50 big news of the day in a flash.