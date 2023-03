videoDetails

Amritpal Singh Case: Arvind Kejriwal praises Bhagwant Mann, says, 'Punjab government set an example'

| Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 02:14 PM IST

Bhagwant Mann held a press conference today regarding the Amritpal Singh case. During this, he gave a thorough hearing to the law and order situation in Punjab. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised the Punjab government and Bhagwant Mann in a press conference regarding this.