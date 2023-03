videoDetails

Amritpal Singh Update: Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh in radar of Punjab Police and Central Agencies

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 11:36 PM IST

Jalandhar police today seized the car of Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh. After which an FIR has been registered against him in Jalandhar itself. According to sources, Amritpal Singh is in the process of leaving the country and fleeing to Canada. He is in contact with many Khalistanis. He may try to escape through Nepal.