Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2757532
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Gujarat police arrests 5 accused in NEET exam scam

|Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 09:04 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Breaking News: There has been a big revelation on cheating in NEET exam. Where there is news that a bribe of Rs 10 lakh was given to choose a particular centre. Gujarat Police has arrested 5 accused in this connection. Many checks have also been recovered from the accused on which the phone numbers of the parents are written. It is being told that transactions worth Rs 2.30 crore were done through cheque. Police is in action in Godhra.

All Videos

PM Modi reaches Italy for G7 Summit
Play Icon01:06
PM Modi reaches Italy for G7 Summit
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin great ways to please Mercury?
Play Icon05:16
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin great ways to please Mercury?
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:31
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch Top 100 News of the Day
Play Icon13:38
Watch Top 100 News of the Day
Baat Pate ki: Did joining NDA prove costly for Nitish?
Play Icon47:47
Baat Pate ki: Did joining NDA prove costly for Nitish?

Trending Videos

PM Modi reaches Italy for G7 Summit
play icon1:6
PM Modi reaches Italy for G7 Summit
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin great ways to please Mercury?
play icon5:16
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin great ways to please Mercury?
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:31
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch Top 100 News of the Day
play icon13:38
Watch Top 100 News of the Day
Baat Pate ki: Did joining NDA prove costly for Nitish?
play icon47:47
Baat Pate ki: Did joining NDA prove costly for Nitish?