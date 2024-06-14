videoDetails

Gujarat police arrests 5 accused in NEET exam scam

| Updated: Jun 14, 2024, 09:04 AM IST

Breaking News: There has been a big revelation on cheating in NEET exam. Where there is news that a bribe of Rs 10 lakh was given to choose a particular centre. Gujarat Police has arrested 5 accused in this connection. Many checks have also been recovered from the accused on which the phone numbers of the parents are written. It is being told that transactions worth Rs 2.30 crore were done through cheque. Police is in action in Godhra.