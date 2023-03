videoDetails

Amritpal Singh's strings connected to Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 12:21 AM IST

The search for Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh is still on. According to sources, there is a possibility of Amritpal fleeing to Nepal. So the connection of Pakistan has also come to the fore in the Amritpal Singh case. Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh had ordered weapons from Pakistan. Six AK-47 and two AK-56 were ordered.