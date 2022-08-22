NewsVideos

Anand Sharma resigns as chairman of Himachal Pradesh Screening Committee

Elections are to be held soon in Himachal, but before that the Congress has suffered a major setback. Anand Sharma has resigned from the post of Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Screening Committee. It is known that he has sent his resignation to Sonia Gandhi.

|Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 12:45 AM IST
