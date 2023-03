videoDetails

Anthony Albanese In India: PM of Australia reach Rashtrapati Bhavan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

Australian PM Anthony Albanese is on a four-day visit to India. Meanwhile, PM of Australia has reached Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi today. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi gave him a grand welcome and honored him with a guard of honour.