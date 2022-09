Arvind Kejriwal patted Bhagwant Mann's back, said such a thing on government jobs

Govt Job Latest News: Arvind Kejriwal has praised the AAP government of Punjab because government jobs of 8736 teachers have been confirmed there. CM Kejriwal has appealed to other governments to do the same.

| Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 01:43 PM IST

