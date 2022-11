Arvind Kejriwal takes dig at BJP MCD poll campaign

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 06:11 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attacked the BJP in a press conference today. Amid Delhi Municipal Corporation 2022 elections. Delhi CM said that I am campaigning alone. On the other hand, BJP has fielded its 17 central ministers and chief ministers of 7 states in the election