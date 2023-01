videoDetails

Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at Mohan Bhagwat, says that 'RSS-BJP did not contribute to freedom'

| Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 03:04 PM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has been attacked by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Asaduddin Owaisi said that Bhagwat is afraid to name China. Owaisi further said that terrorists infiltrate from Pakistan, BJP will be defeated in the assembly elections.