Asaduddin Owaisi on UP elections: Had no talk of alliance with any party other than Om Prakash Rajbhar

The assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh are near and politics is heating up here with every passing day. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has made a big announcement regarding the UP elections. Owaisi said that his party AIMIM will contest on 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh.