Asaduddin Owaisi targets Nitish Kumar
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has once again surrounded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the case of sending a child to jail in Siwan, Bihar. While targeting, he said that we do not want secularism, not power, but respect.
