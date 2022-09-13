NewsVideos

Asaduddin Owaisi targets Nitish Kumar

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has once again surrounded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the case of sending a child to jail in Siwan, Bihar. While targeting, he said that we do not want secularism, not power, but respect.

|Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 05:04 PM IST
