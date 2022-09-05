Asia Cup 2022: Arshdeep Singh Faces Vicious Trolling

India lost by 5 wickets in the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. But after this defeat, Arshdeep Singh is being trolled on social media. While running 'propaganda' against him, some anti-national forces are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere in India by linking him with Khalistan.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 02:36 PM IST

