Assembly Election Results 2023: Watch important reason of Congress defeat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023: In Chhattisgarh, BJP won a landslide victory and Congress suffered a crushing defeat. Overconfidence of leaders is being said to be the reason behind Congress's defeat. There is another important reason which you must look at.
