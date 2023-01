videoDetails

Avimukteshwaranand Ji Maharaj Files A Petition In Supreme Court On Joshimath Sinking

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 03:43 PM IST

Swami Avimukteshwaranand has filed a petition in Supreme Court on Joshimath Sinking issue. He said that, 'Joshimath is in danger, it should be declared a national disaster'.