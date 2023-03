videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: BJP attacked Nitish fiercely on arrest of father of the martyr of Galwan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 11:19 PM IST

The Indian Army has taken cognizance of the misbehavior with the father of Galvan's martyr in Vaishali, Bihar and sending him to jail after being implicated in a false case. The BJP has accused the police of harassing and insulting the martyr's family.