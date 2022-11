Baat Pate Ki: Vivek Agnihotri challenges Lapid

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 11:15 PM IST

After the statement of IFFI's jury head on the film The Kashmir Files, the controversy has intensified. Israeli filmmaker called the film vulgar and propaganda film, many film personalities including Anupam Kher, Ashok Pandit have retaliated on this. Political rhetoric is also happening on this issue. At the same time, Israel's ambassador has apologized on this issue, calling India a good friend.