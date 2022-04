'Babri Masjid was demolished by Shiv Sainiks, don't teach us Hindutva' - Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray spoke on the Hanuman Chalisa controversy today. He said that no one should teach Shiv Sena about Hindutva and if anyone wants to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Matoshree, they can but should not do 'dadagiri'