Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastra holds Darbar in Maharashtra

| Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham in Maharashtra held a court. But before the court was held, the Congress protested fiercely, on which Bageshwar Baba attacked strongly and said, 'will make disciples of those who challenge'